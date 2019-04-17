CHERRYVILLE, Mo. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Steelville man suspected of arson at a church in Cherryville, Missouri.

Deputies said they are looking for 28-year-old Ryan E. Radel as a suspect in their arson investigation at the Cherryville Church of God.

Deputies said they were called to the church in the early morning hours of April 12 for a fire. An investigation revealed someone forced their way into the church and intentionally set the fire.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook saying Radel was a suspect in the case. The post said he might be driving a silver, 2007 Honda Accord with Missouri license plates UN0 N4H.

They said he is likely aware of the charges and would try to run from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rodger Windle or Lt. Zach Driskill at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office (573) 775-2125 the office's dispatch line (573)775-4911.