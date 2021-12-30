Deputy shoots man who shot his own mother in Lincoln County domestic disturbance

While deputies were on the scene, the son pulled out a pistol and shot his mother. The press release said one of the responding deputies then shot the man.

FOLEY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man after the man shot his mother in front of deputies during a domestic disturbance Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Regent Court in Foley, Missouri, and left the 52-year-old mother and her 34-year-old son shot and injured. A press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said deputies did not know how seriously either person was injured.

According to the release, deputies were called to the home on Regent Court near the intersection of Highway Y and Highway W at around 10:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, the mother and son were outside the home arguing.

While deputies were on the scene, the son pulled out a pistol and shot his mother. The press release said one of the three responding deputies then pulled out his gun and shot the son one time.

Both the mother and the son were shot one time. They were taken to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment.

The deputy that shot the man was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident, as required by department policy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation after Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell requested their assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.

