Robbery suspect shot by Madison County deputy in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Madison County Sheriff's deputy shot a robbery suspect Wednesday night after a pursuit ended in north St. Louis County.

The suspect is suspected to survive.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a press release that at around 9:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Interstate 270 and Highway 367 to assist Glen Carbon police, Pontoon Beach police and Madison County sheriff's deputies in a pursuit. The suspects, two men, were wanted for armed robbery and first-degree assault.

The suspects drove to Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue, where the passenger got out of the vehicle and a Madison County sheriff's deputy shot him. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said, but it was unclear if the man was armed when he was shot.

Officers gave him life-saving treatment until EMS arrived and he was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

The deputy who shot the suspect is 38 years old and has 11 years of law enforcement experience. He was not injured.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).