DES PERES, Mo. — Police in west St. Louis County are searching for a pursuit suspect who they said first gave chase in Illinois early Friday morning.

The Des Peres Police Department told 5 On Your Side they, along with a handful of other police departments, had set up a search perimeter for the suspect near Sugar Creek Park. According to them, the suspect evaded on foot police when his car went off the road at Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry Road.

The suspect is wanted for multiple warrants, Des Peres police said. The car he was driving was a blue, four-door, Chrysler Sebring.

The chase allegedly began in Caseyville, Ill. around 4 a.m. with the Illinois State Police. The details surrounding the events leading up to the chase were unclear.

Officers with the Caseyville, Kirkwood and St. Louis County departments, as well Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted in the search.

