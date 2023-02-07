Man fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday

The incident happened at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Detectives from St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police responded at 6 p.m. to the 800 block of Surrey Lane for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His identity has not been released at this time.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives were requested to lead the investigation.

No additional information was released regarding the incident.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators with information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html