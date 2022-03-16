Director of Union Chamber of Commerce accused of using $18K of chamber's money for personal use

During the investigation, police found evidence that Egli had used the chamber's account to purchase personal items like airline tickets, appliances & clothes.

UNION, Mo. — The former director of the Union, Missouri, chamber of commerce was charged with more than a dozen crimes after police said she used more than $18,000 for personal use.

Amanda Egli, 38, was charged with six counts of forgery and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit device in connection with the alleged illegal use of funds.

According to a press release from the Union Police Department, the department was requested in October to investigate possible theft and fraud using the chamber's accounts.

During the investigation, police found evidence that Egli had used the chamber's account to purchase personal items like airline tickets, appliances, clothes and event tickets. Police said Egli also "committed forgeries."

The press release said officers interviewed Egli in October, at which time she admitted to some of the purchases and forgeries.

Egli was charged with:

six counts of forgery(Class-D felony)

seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit device(Class-E felony)

five counts of fraudulent use of credit device(Class-A misdemeanor)

Egli was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. She posted her bond, which was set at $100,000, and was released.

