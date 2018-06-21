CAHOKIA, Ill. — A couple's dog was shot in the face over the weekend, and Cahokia police are trying to find out who did it.

The dog, a Labrador named Colt, was shot less than an inch from his right eye Sunday afternoon near Saint Raphael Street and Kazilek Drive. One of Colt's owners said the dog was shot after he got out of her mother's backyard.

She said the shooter was in a car at a neighbor's house. Cahokia police say the bullet exited the dog's neck.

Colt has two or three layers of stitches near his right eye, on his neck and behind his ear. He is at home recovering.

Cahokia police encourage you to call them if you know anything about the shooting.

