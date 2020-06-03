ST. LOUIS — Three people are facing federal charges after the Department of Justice said they illegally sold a large number of firearms that were eventually used in violent crimes in St. Louis.

According to a press release from the DOJ, Carlos Jones, Robert Thornton and Steven Johnson all worked at Piazza Jewelry and Pawn on the 10200 block of Page. During investigations into a large number of assaults, shootings, robberies and homicides, the guns used were traced back to sales from the store.

The press release said investigators launched an undercover investigation and learned all three men sold guns to people despite knowing or having suspicions that the people were buying the guns illegally or for someone not allowed to have a weapon. None of the three men "expressed any concerns about or in any way halted the sale" despite it being illegal.

ATF agents were given a search warrant after a judge found probable cause that the shop had the intent to sell all the firearms on display at the show to willing — but illegal — buyers. When serving that search warrant, ATF agents seized 905 guns. Ten of those guns were stolen but were available for sale.

The press release said the average time between purchases from Piazza and the use of the gun in a violent crime was a little more than a year. ATF research says the average time between the purchase of a gun and its use in a violent crime is more than eight years.

“Today’s charges are part of the Department’s Project Guardian initiative and an active, on-going operation by the joint Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department and ATF Strike Force into the illegal sale of firearms being used to commit crime in our community,” said United States Attorney Jeff Jensen in the press release. “If you illegally purchased a firearm from Piazza Jewelry and Pawn, or provided a firearm to someone engaged in criminal conduct, we strongly suggest that you contact the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department or ATF before they find you.”

All three men were charged with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a convicted felon and making false statements on the record required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer.

