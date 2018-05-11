ST. LOUIS — A man is in custody after shooting the mother of his child's new boyfriend, St. Louis County Police confirmed.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Lord Drive in the Castle Point area of north county.

The suspect went to the woman's house, where her current boyfriend was inside, police said. There was a disturbance that led to the suspect shooting the boyfriend possibly twice in the lower body, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

The suspect then took his child out of the home and immediately dropped off the child at a friend or relative's house, police added.

With the help of Normandy Police, officers quickly found the man driving in the area, pulled him over and took him into custody. Officers found the weapon, St. Louis County Police said.

The child is safe and has been reunited with the mother.

At this time, it's not clear who all has custody of the child.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.

