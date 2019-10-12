ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police in Jennings are investigating the shooting deaths of two men. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of McLaran Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The other male victim was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and it remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information that could aid police in their investigation.

