2 men found shot to death in car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found shot to death inside a car in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.

At 12:19 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Academy and Maple avenues in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. Two men believed to be in their early 30s were found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their identities.

