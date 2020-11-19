Police investigating double homicide in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood

So far this year, there have been 236 homicides in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead Thursday morning in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:06 a.m. to a shooting on the 2100 block of De Soto Avenue. Officers found two men dead at the scene; one had been shot in the head and the other had a chest injury that police believed to be a gunshot wound.

Their identities haven't been released. Police have not said whether there are any possible suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway.

These are the 235th and 236th homicides in St. Louis for the year of 2020. In all of 2019, there were 194 homicide investigations in the city.