25-year-old and 70-year-old shoot each other in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old and a 70-year-old were injured after they shot each other in south St. Louis Monday night, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on 4600 S. Broadway in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The 70-year-old was shot in the stomach and the 25-year-old was shot in the face and torso.

No other information on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

