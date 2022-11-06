2 men shot, killed in south St. Louis Saturday night

The 23-year-old shooting suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead after a shooting inside a home Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a shooting call shortly after 7:50 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Schiller Place.

Two men were found fatally shot, according to St. Louis police. One of the men was a resident of the home in the 3900 block of Schiller Place. He was identified as Eric Emmanuel Smith, 29.

Police identified the other victim as 30-year-old Aaron Larron Smith, of north St. Louis.

Both men were not conscious or breathing at the scene. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

St. Louis police said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident occurred during an altercation over personal issues.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is handling the investigation into the shooting.

