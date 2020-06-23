2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Alorton

A black Chevrolet Impala was at the scene with a bullet hole in the rear driver side window

ALORTON, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Alorton.

The Alorton Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Greystone Apartments on Greystone Drive.

One man was shot in the leg and was taken to a St. Louis hospital. Police said there was a second victim but did not give specifics.

A black Chevrolet Impala was at the scene with a bullet hole in the rear driver side window.

There is no word on any suspects. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.