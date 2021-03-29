Double shooting in St. Louis leaves child injured

The child was shot in the foot

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a child was injured in a double shooting in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. This is in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

A child was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back. Both victims were conscious and breathing at the scene, St. Louis police reported.

No other information has been released about the shooting or the victims’ conditions. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

