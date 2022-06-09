1 killed in double shooting near downtown St. Louis

The names and ages of the victims have not been released by St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting near downtown St. Louis just before midnight.

St. Louis police responded to the shooting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue.

The male victim was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived.

The female victim was discovered at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

The homicide division is investigating the double shooting.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by On Your Side.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.