1 dead in Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis

Police said a man was pronounced dead and another person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.

2 people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Police said a man was pronounced dead and another person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group Agents at 618-343-5239. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.