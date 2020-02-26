ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in north St. Louis.

According to a police report, two men were inside a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when two men came in and began shooting.

A 44-year-old man was hit by the gunfire and ran from the home. Police said about an hour went by before he contacted police. He was then transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition. When police responded to the home, they found another man dead.

His identity has not been released.

