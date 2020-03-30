ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said they are investigating a double shooting that occurred on a Metro bus near the campus of Saint Louis University Monday evening.

Police said a man and a woman were shot and injured on a bus near North Grand and Lindell boulevards at around 5:25 p.m.

SLU Safety said the shooting was on a Metro bus. No students were involved, SLU Safety said on Twitter.

Police said they could not provide any more details about the victims or what might have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

