ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting happened in north St. Louis overnight.

Police said two victims of a shooting drove themselves to a hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.

According to a police report, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Kossuth, which is near Fairground Park, around 1 a.m. Saturday.

