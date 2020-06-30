2 people injured in double shooting near Washington University's north campus

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured during a double shooting near Washington University's north campus Monday night.
A silver car pulled up at the intersection of Cabanne Avenue and Eastgate Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., according to a crime alert email from Washington University Law Enforcement. The occupant then began shooting at another car parked in the area and then drove off.
Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, the alert said.
It is not clear whether the people involved are associated with the university.
University City police are investigating.