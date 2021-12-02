Teen injured in St. Louis County double shooting

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

At around 12:11 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for a shooting in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive, which is in Spanish Lake.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.