Teen injured in St. Louis County double shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.
At around 12:11 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for a shooting in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive, which is in Spanish Lake.
When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.