1 dead, another injured in shooting near YMCA in north St. Louis

The Homicide Division was called to investigate a shooting near the Bayer YMCA.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting late Monday night in north St. Louis left one person dead and another injured.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Monday to a double shooting near Page Boulevard and Belt Avenue, in front of the Bayer YMCA. One victim, described as male, was dead at the scene. Another victim, described as female, was conscious and breathing.

The Homicide Division was requested.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw the parking lot of the YMCA taped off, and police were investigating a body lying on the ground next to a bicycle that was located about a half-block from the Y.

As of Tuesday morning, no other information was available about the victims, what led up to the shooting or whether police had made any arrests.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."