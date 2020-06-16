2 injured in north St. Louis shooting early Tuesday morning

One person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the head

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue at around 12:52 a.m.

Both victims later arrived at Saint Louis University Hospital by private conveyance. One person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the head.

Further information on the victims and their conditions has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.