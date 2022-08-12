2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis

Police said two people were shot along Alaska Avenue Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries.

The department’s homicide unit has been requested to investigate. No other information about the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Several hours earlier, a quadruple shooting occurred in north St. Louis. One person was killed, and three others suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.