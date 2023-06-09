Double shooting late Monday in north St. Louis County

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Two people were shot late Monday night in Spanish Lake.

According to St. Louis County police, officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of two people shot at a home in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. It was not clear whether they were found inside or outside of the home.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

No other details were available about the victims or what led up to the shooting as of Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.

