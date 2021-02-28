66-year-old man shoots suspect who kicked open door to St. Charles apartment, police say

Both the victim and the suspect are recovering in the hospital after they shot each other early Sunday morning

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A suspect and victim are recovering at area hospitals after they shot each other at a St. Charles apartment early Sunday morning, police said.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Marshall Funkhouser, 28, of St. Peters with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Cedarbrook Apartment Homes near West Clay Street and Zumbehl Road.

A 66-year-old man told police he was visiting a family's home and was sleeping in their apartment when he woke up to yelling and two gunshots directed at the front door. He grabbed his own gun just when Funkhouser allegedly forced his way inside by kicking the door open.

The two exchanged gunfire and shot each other.

Responding officers found Funkhouser outside the apartment building with a couple of gunshot wounds to his torso. He was uncooperative with police who asked him what happened. During the initial scene investigation, police found the 66-year-old inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Neither the victim nor the family who live in the apartment knew Funkhouser, police said. No other suspects have been identified and it is unclear if he had an accomplice.

No mugshot was available Sunday morning as Funkhouser remained in the hospital, police said.

The St. Charles Police Department is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-949-3300.