2 people injured in shooting at St. Louis County apartment complex

Police have not released any details on the victims or the extent of their injuries
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at The Reserve at Spanish Lakes Apartments, St. Louis County Police said. The apartment complex is located on the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane, which is near Bellefontaine Road and Spanish Pond Road.

Police have not released any details on the victims or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

