1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Around 10:12 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive, which is located near Lucas-Hunt Road and Interstate 70.
Officers found two men who had been shot, according to a news release from St. Louis County police. One was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/