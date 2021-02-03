1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at St. Louis County apartment complex

Police did not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Around 10:12 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive, which is located near Lucas-Hunt Road and Interstate 70.

Officers found two men who had been shot, according to a news release from St. Louis County police. One was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

