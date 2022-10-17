2 men injured in Sunday shooting in St. Louis County

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night at the Bentwood Townhomes in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Drive near Norwood Hills Country Club.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

St. Louis County police did not release the names or ages of the victims.

No additional information about the shooting was available.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

