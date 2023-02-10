1 fatally shot, 1 injured in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

The shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Terry Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Terry Avenue. At the scene, officers discovered two shooting victims. One of the victims was unconscious and not breathing, and the other suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

The Homicide Division was requested, police said.

No other information about the shooting or the victims was available as of Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.