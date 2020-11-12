Police investigating double shooting south of downtown St. Louis

One of the victims is 16 years old, police said

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a double shooting south of downtown St. Louis Thursday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rutger Lane around 8:55 p.m. where two people were found shot. This is in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood.

Police said one of the victims is a 16-year-old boy. The other victim is a man, but police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more confirmed information.