Police investigating double shooting in St. Louis

Two people were shot in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue around 8:40 p.m. This is in the O'Fallon neighborhood. 

Police said the victims are a man and a woman. Their conditions have not been made available.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

