Police respond to double shooting in north St. Louis

In total, four people were shot in the city overnight

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood early Monday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Officers found two men who had been shot.

They were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. No further information has been released on their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.

There were two other shootings in the city overnight.

At 12:21 a.m., a man was shot in the knee on the 1000 block of Dillon Court in the city's Near Southside neighborhood.

At 1:05 a.m., a shooting victim arrived at a hospital who had also been shot in the knee near the area of S. Broadway and Chouteau Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.