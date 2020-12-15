St. Louis police investigating double shooting Tuesday afternoon

A man and woman were injured in a shooting around 3:05 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to the 6100 block of N. Broadway around 3:05 p.m. for a shooting call. This is in the North Riverfront neighborhood, near Interstate 70.

They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Their conditions have not been provided, but police said the man was unresponsive and the woman was conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.