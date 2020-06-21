x
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in north St. Louis

Officers found a man shot in the head and a woman shot in the leg early Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in St. Louis' Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the shooting at 3:29 a.m. on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue. Officers found a man shot in the head and a woman shot in the leg.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A homicide investigation is underway.

