Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in St. Louis' Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the shooting at 3:29 a.m. on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue. Officers found a man shot in the head and a woman shot in the leg.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A homicide investigation is underway.