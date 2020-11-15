Police investigate double shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood

Two men were found with gunshot wounds around 4:35 p.m. Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men were shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5600 block of Hiller Place around 4:35 p.m. This is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police said both men were shot in their chest. Their conditions have not been made available.

No other details have been made available.

This is the latest shooting in the city on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting around 2 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Around 12:55 p.m., a 47-year-old man was shot at a gas station off Hall Street.

Not even an hour later, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right thigh near Kingshighway and Page.