Woman, teen injured during shooting in St. Louis Thursday evening

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5700 block of Labadie, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, around 7 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head and an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the police report, both were conscious and breathing when transported to hospitals.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

No other details have been made available.

