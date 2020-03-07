x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Woman, teen injured during shooting in St. Louis Thursday evening

A 68-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head and an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5700 block of Labadie, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, around 7 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head and an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the police report, both were conscious and breathing when transported to hospitals.

Police have not provided any suspect information. 

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

RELATED: 13-year-old boy shot in his backyard during drive-by in Old North St. Louis

RELATED: 14-year-old boy grazed in neck after shots fired into car full of children