The guard encountered the two masked suspects late Friday night in the 9th Street Garage.

ST. LOUIS — A security guard was robbed at gunpoint Friday night by two masked suspects in a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at 9th Street Garage, located at 911 Olive St. That's when a 43-year-old security guard discovered two men chasing cars in the garage.

The guard went to his office to contact police before returning to the garage and encountering the suspects on the garage's 12th floor. There, he saw one suspect inside a stolen Dodge Charger and another standing outside of the car with a handgun.

Police said the armed suspect threatened to shoot the guard if he did not hand over his cell phones. He handed them over and ran.

The guard was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a possible panic attack, police said.

Police described the suspects as being in their early 30s, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. They were wearing all-black clothing and ski masks.

An investigation into the robbery was ongoing as of Tuesday.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.