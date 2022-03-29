Dozens of car break-ins at downtown St. Louis parking garage

So far, St. Louis police know of at least 29 vehicles that were damaged.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after dozens of vehicles were broken into while parked inside a garage in a popular area of downtown St. Louis.

The incidents were reported to police early Sunday morning at the Ballpark Hilton parking garage, which is located at 1 S. Broadway, between Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village.

Several vehicle owners told police they went to their vehicle to find it rummaged through with items stolen, and in some cases, windows broken.

So far, St. Louis police know of at least 29 vehicles that were damaged.

Surveillance video inside the garage showed a group of four or five people walk into the garage. Police said those responsible are either boys in their late teens or men in their early 20s. They were seen walking around all four levels of the parking garage “rummaging through numerous vehicles” before leaving, an initial police report states.

Images from the surveillance video were not released, and police did not have specific, identifying information about the suspects.