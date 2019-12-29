ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning, police confirmed. The victim told officers he was walking home from work when it happened.

Police responded at 1:10 a.m. to the call of a shooting in the area of N. Tucker and Olive Street, just a couple blocks away from Soldiers Memorial. Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 25-year-old man told police he was walking home from work when an unknown person shot him.

An ambulance responded to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest local headlines: