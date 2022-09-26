Downtown St. Louis safety issues worsen after shooting outside Ballpark Village, guns at hotel party nearby

Residents in downtown St. Louis are tired of the problems plaguing their streets at night.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating several incidents that happened over the weekend.

Brandon Overton said as a downtown St. Louis resident he is tired of gun violence.

“I mean, it's starting to get a little bit out of hand, as far as the shootings go. I mean, I've been down here about a year, year and a half, and it's just getting worse and worse as far as the shootings...and not even just that," Overton said.

"It's like the cars aren't even safe on the streets, they are getting broken into,” Overton said.

One of the latest shootings happened outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning.

St. Louis Police said a man was arguing with his girlfriend and another man tried to intervene.

Then, the men ended up firing shots at each other one hit the man who tried to break up the argument and the woman was grazed in the leg.

“Several vehicles were struck by the gunfire in the suspect's firearm was recovered as he fled the scene. the male suspect has not been identified,” Dan Isom, Public Safety director, said.

A spokesperson for Ballpark Village said in a statement:

"At Ballpark Village, the safety and security of our guests, employees and residents is our top priority. While this incident did not occur on our property, our security officers were able to quickly observe and report it to the St. Louis Police. We appreciate the swift actions they took and value the police department’s quick response during this isolated incident.”

St. Louis Police are also dealing with another problem, unauthorized parties at vacation rentals and now even a hotel.

Saturday night the Embassy Suites called police to clear out a party.

“Downtown bike unit responded and assisted with clearing the halls of the hotel...people leaving were armed with weapons," Isom said. "The problem properties unit will begin working with hotel management and ownership to hold individuals accountable for their actions with this disturbance and also the unauthorized large gatherings that were in place."

St. Louis Police are hoping this does not become a trend.

Residents said the people doing this have no respect for their surroundings.

“It really bothers me quite a bit sometimes, because these people, they have no respect for the building, because they don't really live here," Overton said. "They're just here for a little bit of time, just to have a good time."

Both incidents are still under investigation.