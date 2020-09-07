2 shot near Citygarden in downtown St. Louis

According to a police report, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a shooting around 10:50 p.m. at 9th and Market Streets

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to a police report, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a shooting around 10:50 p.m. at 9th and Market Streets.

This is near Citygarden Sculpture Park. A portion of Citygarden was blocked off with crime tape as police searched the area.

Police said a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing when they were transported to a hospital, according to the police report.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.