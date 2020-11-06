Man shot in downtown St. Louis overnight

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 2:25 a.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and 11th Street. Officers found a man shot in the chest.

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said.

There was no further information on his condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded after another man was shot and killed on the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue in north city. He was not conscious or breathing, police said.

