16-year-old girl shot, 1 other grazed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage girls were shot Saturday evening in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Police Department responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. A 16-year-old girl was shot and another female of unknown age was grazed by a bullet, police said. They were both conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital.

The area of 8th and Chestnut streets was taped off by police, and a 5 On Your Side photographer counted as many as 20 shell casings. Nearby, 9th and Pine streets were also taped off, and a person was in handcuffs.

Hours earlier and a few blocks away, St. Louisians took to Keiner Plaza for "Wear Orange Weekend" to bring attention to the nation's gun violence problem. Advocates and victims alike wore the color orange to rally and call on legislators to tighten up gun laws.

So far in 2022, 58 children have been shot in St. Louis, according to 5 On Your Side data.