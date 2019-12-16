ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Locust Street around 10:10 p.m. where a 33-year-old woman said she had just parked her Mazda 3 when an unknown man came up to her with a gun. He took her cell phone, wallet and car keys. He then got into her car and fled the scene.

The woman was not injured.

