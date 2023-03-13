Dozens of cars broken into on parking lot behind The Pageant Saturday night

Police said about 30 cars were broken into. They said purses, wallets, a firearm and other items were stolen.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for the thieves who targeted dozens of cars just steps from the Delmar Loop.

Nearly 30 cars were broken into Saturday night in a parking lot behind The Pageant at 650 Rosedale Avenue. Police said the break-ins happened sometime between 7 and 11:30 p.m.

Police said purses, wallets, a firearm and other items were stolen.

Some were later found dumped in a nearby alley.

An investigation into the break-ins is ongoing.

After a rash of break-ins in Midtown last week, police said they believe most of the thieves are looking for guns and recommend people leave them at home if they’re going somewhere that doesn’t allow guns. They also advise people to make sure nothing is visible on the seats.