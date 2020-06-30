Man standing on sidewalk with 2 children injured in drive-by shooting in north St. Louis

The victims was with a woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl when a man drove by and fired shots at them

ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured after he was shot while standing on a sidewalk with a woman and two young children Monday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were notified of a 33-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds at 3:58 p.m.

The shooting happened at the 1300 block of Bayard Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood. Preliminary investigation revealed he had been standing on the sidewalk with a 33-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl when a man drove by in a white sedan and fired shots at them.

He was struck in the torso and groin. The woman drove him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman and the children were not injured, police said.

An investigation is underway.