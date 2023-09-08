Suspected drive-by shooting in Cahokia Heights leaves man in critical condition, another person injured

Officers pursued a vehicle believed to be involved in the drive-by before it crashed in north St. Louis and four suspects jumped out, Cahokia Heights police said.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A drive-by shooting led officers on a police chase on Friday, the Cahokia Heights Police Department said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting near the Private Mathison Apartments early Friday morning, the department said. Police found a man at the scene struck by gunfire who was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Another victim arrived at the hospital two and a half hours later in stable condition.

The department shared a description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the drive-by with nearby agencies, police said. Washington Park officers spotted a vehicle matching that description and pursued it after attempting to pull it over.

Police pursued the vehicle to north St. Louis before the car crashed, officers said. Four suspects jumped out of the vehicle. Three of them fled and one was detained. The detained suspect is reportedly not cooperating with police.

This is a developing situation. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.

Top St. Louis headlines